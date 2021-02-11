Maxine Clark and Bob Fox

Co-founders Clark-Fox Family Foundation

Maxine and Bob both worked for the Venture store in the old Northwest Plaza. She was the executive vice president of marketing, and he was the divisional merchandise manager. Bob says he was intrigued by Maxine’s fast-moving energy, but she dismissed him as "not her type." He’s 6-foot-3, and she’s 4-foot-10. Eventually, they started dating. They had both been married before, so they dated for four years before marrying in 1984.

“Since we’ve been together, we’ve worked on everything together,” Bob said. But they don’t work within the same structure. Bob started New Space in 1984, and Maxine launched her Build-A-Bear empire from an office in his building. Now, they’ve used their business success to support and fund multiple philanthropic projects and community organizations, such as Delmar DivINe and Casa de Salud. (Their foundation awarded grants to two independent film projects this writer produced.) Maxine is primarily focused on education, while Bob concentrates on immigration and criminal justice reform.

“We never really compete,” Bob said. “We always strive, but we strive in different lanes.” Maxine says they see the world similarly and are dedicated to making their communities better, but each embraces his or her own path of how to get there.