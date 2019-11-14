Mayday Parade

Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$28 • More info ticketmaster.com

Mayday Parade pays homage to its past with its latest album, “Sunnyland.” The title comes from an abandoned hospital in the rock band’s native Tennessee, where the members used to sneak in as youngsters. “It was a super-creepy place,” lead singer Derek Sanders said in a statement, “but we have all these good memories of hanging out there when we were younger.” The album is the follow-up to “Black Lines” (2015). By Kevin C. Johnson