When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$28 • More info ticketmaster.com
Mayday Parade pays homage to its past with its latest album, “Sunnyland.” The title comes from an abandoned hospital in the rock band’s native Tennessee, where the members used to sneak in as youngsters. “It was a super-creepy place,” lead singer Derek Sanders said in a statement, “but we have all these good memories of hanging out there when we were younger.” The album is the follow-up to “Black Lines” (2015). By Kevin C. Johnson