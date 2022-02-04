 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mazz Swift, Ava Mendoza

When 8:15 p.m. Feb. 7 • Where New Music Circle’s YouTube channel • How much Free • More info 314-477-3146; newmusiccircle.org

A concert that should be one of the major highlights of New Music Circle’s 63rd season features Mazz Swift with Ava Mendoza. Swift is a composer, conductor, bandleader, educator and Julliard-trained violinist, as well as a 2021 USA fellow and 2019 Jerome Hill Artist fellow. Among her associations is membership in the Silk Road Ensemble. Mendoza is a guitarist, composer and singer-songwriter. She’s performed with a who’s who of adventurous new music, with her art rock band Unnatural Ways, and — as in the NMC concert — solo. By Daniel Durchholz

