Mazz Swift, Ava Mendoza

A concert that should be one of the major highlights of New Music Circle’s 63rd season features Mazz Swift with Ava Mendoza. Swift is a composer, conductor, bandleader, educator and Julliard-trained violinist, as well as a 2021 USA fellow and 2019 Jerome Hill Artist fellow. Among her associations is membership in the Silk Road Ensemble. Mendoza is a guitarist, composer and singer-songwriter. She’s performed with a who’s who of adventurous new music, with her art rock band Unnatural Ways, and — as in the NMC concert — solo. By Daniel Durchholz