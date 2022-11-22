 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McAdon, Nelda V.

McAdon, Nelda V. 85, passed Nov. 18, 2022. She leaves her children Michael (Lynda) McAdon and Robin (Robert) Buck; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; & friends. Services: Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant, MO, Vis. Nov. 28, from 3-5 p.m., funeral following at 5 p.m.

News