(nee Swetnam) 93, of St. Louis, MO, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, James Francis McCarthy, whom she missed dearly since his death in 2015.

Anne is survived by their 13 children: Jim, Gloria (Lee) Virtel, Mark, Terry (Steve) Coggeshall, Helen (Dan) Buckley, Dan (Sue), Molly (Ron) Slominski, Vincent (Carolyn), Marion (Pat) Kelly, Sophie Beckmann, Anne (Kevin) Hundelt, Peter (Nanci), and Brigid (Jim) Henke. Anne was devoted to and loved by her 39 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. The second of three children of the late Henry and Helen Swetnam (nee Luth), Anne cherished her relationships with her brother, Rev. James H. Swetnam, SJ, and sister, Caroline Kelleher (nee Swetnam), who both survive her.

Anne graduated from Holy Redeemer (1943), Nerinx Hall High School (1947), and Maryville College (1951). A long-time parishioner of St. Roch and then St. Gerard Majella, Anne volunteered for years as the school librarian at St. Roch, from which all her children graduated. She attended thousands of sporting events and performances in which her children participated over the years. Her children remember with love and awe her unfailing devotion to creating a loving home rich with traditions that provided fertile ground for countless memories to blossom. Daily family dinners were the cornerstone of all family traditions.

Anne was strong-willed but willing to compromise. For example, when Jim entered their marriage wanting 15 children and she only sought 10, she met him in the middle at 13, no doubt earning the eternal gratitude of her youngest three! An avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Saint Louis University Billiken basketball team, Anne finally agreed to subscribe to cable television only when both teams' games were no longer televised on local stations. She rarely missed a game.

Anne enjoyed painting, quilting, gardening, bird-watching, jigsaw puzzles, bridge, and Scrabble. She was a voracious reader and had numerous friends through book clubs and other areas of her life. She attended daily Mass for much of her life. In fact, her sole criterion when selecting retirement communities was that they offer daily Mass. The family would like to thank the staffs at St. Agnes Home, Our Lady of Life, and Gentiva Hospice and to extend special thanks to BobbyCarol Miller, Anne's caregiver and dear companion during her final years.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman Blvd & Rosedale Ave, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd University City 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred but donations to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation (www.ttef-stl.org) are also welcome.

A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL