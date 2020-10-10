McClellan: Remembering Wobblie Fitz

Michael Fitzgerald was one of 21 children. He left Ireland as a young man and came to this country in the early years of the last century. Some of his siblings were yet to be born, and he never met them. He settled in St. Louis. He was a union carpenter.
He met his wife, Catherine, here. She was also a native of Ireland. They had five children. The family lived in Wellston. Catherine wanted a nun or a priest in the family, and for reasons unknown, that future was lovingly but firmly assigned to Edward, the second son.
Edward was born in 1930. After graduating from grade school, he attended Cathedral Latin, a preparatory for the seminary. He quit at the age of 16, lied about his age and joined the Army. He was sent to occupied Germany. He served as a guard at the Spandau Prison.
He was supposed to get out after four years, but his enlistment was extended for a year because of the Korean War. He did that year at Fort Hood in Texas.
He came back to St. Louis but quickly left for San Francisco. That city in the ‘50s was all the education Fitz — the name I knew him by — would ever need. In Golden Gate Park, he hung around with a group of Lincoln Brigade vets who had fought Francisco Franco and the fascists in the Spanish Civil War. One of them was the communist labor union leader Bill Bailey. Fitz and Bailey became lifelong friends. Fitz hung around Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s City Lights bookstore where literary figures like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg carried on.
Fitz came back to St. Louis. He worked as a union carpenter and then he became a cop.
He worked in a small municipality for a few years and was then hired by the St. Louis County Police Department. His habit of collecting interesting friends continued. He was close to Jack Patty and Pete Vasel, who were 20th-century men famous for holding the law in greater reverence than the rules.
Fitz started a union at the police department. The department ordered him to see a psychiatrist. He refused. He then claimed that officers in north St. Louis County were forced to write tickets under a quota system. Jake McCarthy, columnist at this newspaper, described what this could mean to ordinary citizens. “For example, if a reasonably law-abiding citizen has one too many snorts at the office party and while driving home runs up on the curb and dents a tree, a nice policeman might prefer to take him home and let his better half mete out the punishment.” Under a quota system, that would be unlikely.
But even in those more tolerant times, tolerance had its limits. Fitz was fired for insubordination. The union just kind of faded away.
Fitz was hired as a courtroom clerk at the St. Louis County courthouse. He worked for Judge Daniel O’Toole.
He settled comfortably into a more anonymous lifestyle. He had a wife — he and Nora Delia Flynn were married in 1956 — two children and hobbies. One of his hobbies was attending the annual Hobo Festival in Britt, Iowa. He had a hobo name — Wobblie Fitz. That’s because he was a proud card-carrying member of the International Workers of the World. They believed in One Big Union. Their brightest star was Joe Hill, who was executed in Utah in 1915.
Fitz was in the news again briefly when he picketed the county police department in 2000. The department announced it was publishing a history of itself, and when Ed made inquiries as to whether the union would be mentioned in the book and the answer was no, he decided to picket. It rained hard the first day, but he was back again the next. His effort was ultimately unsuccessful.
Just so history buffs know, there once was a Local 844, and it was headed by a Wobblie.
Fitz seemed to enjoy being a court clerk. He had great sympathy for people who so often find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.
After 18 years in Judge O’Toole’s courtroom, he moved to the courtroom of Judge Carolyn Whittington. Like O’Toole, she tolerated her clerk’s oddities
During one proceeding, a guy was getting beat up on the witness stand. The opposing attorney asked him a particularly troubling question, and the witness hesitated and then looked at the judge.
“Can I confer with him?” he asked, pointing to Fitz.
Of course, the judge could not, and did not, allow any such conference. Truth is, Fitz’s best work was done before court went into session. He befriended people who needed a friend. He could spot them.
One who was easy to spot was called Bullwinkle. He always wore antlers to court. He wore them to show his disdain for the system. He was most often in court for traffic violations, one in particular. He did not believe that states had the right to require license plates. He based that belief on a law passed in 1789. He wrote pamphlets about his cause.
Most people, like me, wouldn’t read them. What if they made sense? But Fitz could relate to a person who just happened to see things differently than everybody else. Fitz could calm troubled waters. Maybe that is what his mother saw in him all those years ago.
Fitz died on the last day of September. I met with his two kids, Patrick and Maureen, this past week at a park in Florissant. They are adults, of course, and doing fine. Patrick talked about joining his dad at the hobo festival in Iowa. Patrick works at Tum’s. Maureen is a special education teacher. She said she was listening to satellite radio on the way to the park. She said the last two songs before she arrived were, “They Don’t Make Them Like My Daddy Anymore,” and “Joe Hill.”
