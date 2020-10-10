McClellan: Remembering Wobblie Fitz

Bill McClellan Bill McClellan is a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Bill McClellan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Michael Fitzgerald was one of 21 children. He left Ireland as a young man and came to this country in the early years of the last century. Some of his siblings were yet to be born, and he never met them. He settled in St. Louis. He was a union carpenter.

He met his wife, Catherine, here. She was also a native of Ireland. They had five children. The family lived in Wellston. Catherine wanted a nun or a priest in the family, and for reasons unknown, that future was lovingly but firmly assigned to Edward, the second son.

Edward was born in 1930. After graduating from grade school, he attended Cathedral Latin, a preparatory for the seminary. He quit at the age of 16, lied about his age and joined the Army. He was sent to occupied Germany. He served as a guard at the Spandau Prison.

He was supposed to get out after four years, but his enlistment was extended for a year because of the Korean War. He did that year at Fort Hood in Texas.

He came back to St. Louis but quickly left for San Francisco. That city in the ‘50s was all the education Fitz — the name I knew him by — would ever need. In Golden Gate Park, he hung around with a group of Lincoln Brigade vets who had fought Francisco Franco and the fascists in the Spanish Civil War. One of them was the communist labor union leader Bill Bailey. Fitz and Bailey became lifelong friends. Fitz hung around Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s City Lights bookstore where literary figures like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg carried on.

Fitz came back to St. Louis. He worked as a union carpenter and then he became a cop.