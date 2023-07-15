(nee Seever) 104, Asleep in Jesus, Wed, July 12, 2023. Vis, Mon., July 17, 10 am at Hutchens-Stygar FH, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., until time of service 12:30 pm. Interment Bellefontaine Cem.
McKinley, Helen E.
