2. Mdou Moctar, Aug. 25, Blueberry Hill Duck Room
The self-taught Toureg guitarist from Agadez, Niger, led his band through 70 minutes of hypnotic rhythms and ecstatic guitar leads, melding desert blues with Western psychedelic rock. Moctar’s left-handedness and virtuosic playing make the tag “Hendrix of the Sahara” an obvious one, but accurate. His playing feels that revolutionary.

