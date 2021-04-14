All the American teams (but not the three Canadian teams) take part in the U.S. Open Cup, a single-elimination tournament run by U.S. Soccer that, usually, involves every team in the top three levels of American soccer and others from further down. (Because of travel issues this season, the 2021 Open Cup has been streamlined and most lower-level clubs aren’t taking part.) Especially in the early rounds, MLS teams are likely to use reserves in these games so as not to tax their full roster. It’s only in the very late stages of the competition that regulars see playing time.

There's also the CONCACAF Champions League, consisting of the top clubs in North and Central America and the Caribbean. (Get used to the acronym CONCACAF, short for Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, the regional governing body. It’s pronounced like it’s spelled.) Four MLS teams qualify: The MLS Cup champion, the team with the best regular-season record, the other conference champion, and the U.S. Open Cup champion. The tournament format has varied and is expected to change again in 2024. MLS teams have won the event only twice: D.C. United in 1998 and the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000. The timing of the event makes it tough for MLS teams. Teams in the region don’t operate under the same schedule, and the matches are played in the middle of the season for Mexican and Central American clubs, but in the preseason for MLS teams. Travel can also be a pain, with MLS teams often having to fly to Central America for a Wednesday match and then having regular-season MLS games on either weekend.