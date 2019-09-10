Centered on one side of the launch field you will find the Midway.
Settle in at your favorite sport on the fields and enjoy lunch/dinner by packing your own picnic or choose from a wide variety of food and beverages choices from local food trucks and concessionaires – we’ll have everything from BBQ to funnel cakes and lemonade and Blue Moon beer.
- Have a blast with Phillips 66 – the official fuel of the GFPBR hot air balloon chase vehicles
- TRY YOUR LUCK with MO LOTTERY
- Test-out the Marcus Wehrenberg DreamLoungers
- Try for a hole-in-one with Rally Health
Keep your eyes peeled for more exciting activities, giveaways and balloons from these GFPBR partners – all dedicated to making St. Louis GREAT all year long!
- Action ATM
- ARCIS Golf/Forest Park
- Butler’s Pantry
- City of St. Louis
- Diamond Resorts
- Dirty Dogz
- Drury Inn & Suites
- Gutter Helmet
- Forest Park Forever
- Humane Society of Missouri
- KMOX
- KTVI/ KPLR
- Maher & Buck Chiropractic
- Mid-America Chevy
- Quarry Wine Garden
- Raising Canes
- Rally Health
- Re/Max
- State Farm
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Thompson Price Kitchens
- Welk Resorts
- Wonder Bread
Thanks to Ascension the Great Forest Park Balloon Race is once again offering an Accessibility Viewing Area for spectators.
This year the tent will be located on the southeast side of Central Fields and vehicles with a state-issued ADA Accessible Parking tag will be able to enter Forest Park at Grand Ave. and Union to park on Faulkner. A designated drop-off area will be available with street parking nearby.
Check out www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com for a map with details and directions.