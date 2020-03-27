Meet the parents

GH: Still in Dallas. Marissa and Billy are seated at a restaurant. Her parents should be arriving any minute now. “You look like you need a drink,” she says. Yeah, we’re barely halfway through this episode, and I could really use one. Oh — she was talking to Billy.

BO: Turns out there were plans on another occasion for the Really Serious Couple to meet up with Marissa’s parents, but Billy overslept and missed the whole thing. He’s not proud of that. Also, let’s remember that he’s heard the “hasn’t met the parents” accusation before and didn’t say one word about that being his fault. Hard to tell your siblings you were too hungover to meet the love of your life’s family? Yes, I can see why you’re letting them blame her for that.

Red flag, Marissa. Red flag.

GH: A charming couple enters, and there are hugs all around. “Good looking couple,” Marissa’s father says when they sit at the table.

BO: It goes downhill from there.

GH: Marissa’s parents ask what she’s been up to, and she doesn’t waste any time getting to the good stuff: “I’ve been working a ton. Other than that, trying to get Billy to move officially to Dallas.” Billy chimes in to say they’ve been “talking about” moving in together, and they actually just looked at apartments. He asks his future in-laws what they think about that.

After what seems like an eternity — and awkward glances all around the table — Marissa’s mom speaks up: “I don’t know.” More awkward glances follow. “It’s a big decision,” Dad says.