Meet the parents

GH: Still in Dallas. Marissa and Billy are seated at a restaurant. Her parents should be arriving any minute now. “You look like you need a drink,” she says. Yeah, we’re barely halfway through this episode, and I could really use one. Oh — she was talking to Billy.
BO: Turns out there were plans on another occasion for the Really Serious Couple to meet up with Marissa’s parents, but Billy overslept and missed the whole thing. He’s not proud of that. Also, let’s remember that he’s heard the “hasn’t met the parents” accusation before and didn’t say one word about that being his fault. Hard to tell your siblings you were too hungover to meet the love of your life’s family? Yes, I can see why you’re letting them blame her for that.
Red flag, Marissa. Red flag.
GH: A charming couple enters, and there are hugs all around. “Good looking couple,” Marissa’s father says when they sit at the table.
BO: It goes downhill from there.
GH: Marissa’s parents ask what she’s been up to, and she doesn’t waste any time getting to the good stuff: “I’ve been working a ton. Other than that, trying to get Billy to move officially to Dallas.” Billy chimes in to say they’ve been “talking about” moving in together, and they actually just looked at apartments. He asks his future in-laws what they think about that.
After what seems like an eternity — and awkward glances all around the table — Marissa’s mom speaks up: “I don’t know.” More awkward glances follow. “It’s a big decision,” Dad says.
BO: This can’t really be the second thing out of Billy’s mouth after meeting them, right? But he doubles down, explaining that there’s no reason for both of them to get apartments if they’re going to be spending so much time together.
GH: Marissa lives in Dallas and presumably already has an apartment. I wonder why they can’t just live there and test-drive the whole cohabitation thing.
BO: Mom points out that Marissa and Billy already know each other pretty well, given how long they’ve been dating (one year) and the travels they’ve shared. “I would pray about it if I were you.”
Going out on a limb here, but there will be no praying on this issue. Except maybe by Marissa’s mom.
GH: After this lunch, Billy wants to marry Marissa and her parents: “I have no doubt in my mind that this is the girl for me, and these are the types of parents that I could see myself having as in-laws down the road.” They are all so happy that everyone finally got to meet!!
BO: So, he thinks the lunch was a success?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!