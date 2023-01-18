 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Megahan, David Mark

  • 0

Megahan, David Mark 71, passed away Mon., January 2, 2023. He is survived by his wife Candace and son, James. Services Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Columbia, MO, visitation 10-11 am, service 11 am Sat., Jan. 21.

