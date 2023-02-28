Asleep in Jesus on Friday, February 24, 2023; beloved wife of the late Edward L. Mehler for 58 years; dear mother of Verna M. Fleming and Edward A. Mehler; dear grandmother of Brett (Heidi) and Daniel (Amanda) Holbrook; dear great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial service Thursday, March 2, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 6101 Telegraph Rd. (63129). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Faith Lutheran Church or accent Care Hospice and Palliative Care. Visitation Wednesday, March 1, 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.