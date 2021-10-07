 Skip to main content
Melissa Etheridge
When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $49.50-$69.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Melissa Etheridge brings her rock stylings to the Factory this weekend. Her latest album, “One Way Out,” is a collection of previously unrecorded music she wrote in the late 1980s and early ’90s. Songs include “No Way Out,” “I’m No Angel Myself” and “That Would Be Me.” The Factory requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

