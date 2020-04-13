Melissa L.

Melissa is a single mom of three amazing, athletic girls. She works float pool at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. In addition to handling different departments throughout her shifts, she juggles the schedules of her three girls. Between attending practices, games and out of town weekends, Melissa juggles the responsibilities of full-time mom, full-time employee and full-time friend. In addition to her full time employment at MO Bap, she works part-time at The Surgery Center and also helps with in-home care at another position. I cannot think of a more deserving person that works tirelessly for her kids, her employers and for others than Melissa. I am proud to call her my friend!
