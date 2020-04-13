My wife [Melody] has been a geriatric nurse for over 36 years. She considers it her call in life to take care of those people who are at the end of theirs. She often comes home exhausted, but satisfied that she has taken care of her residents the way she would want a parent or grandparent to be treated. Through their fog of old age, the residents do not always act reasonably. She [Melody] talks to them, sings with them and holds their hands, along with treating their delicate skin conditions and cleaning them up and bathing them, giving them an endless myriad of eye drops, skin lotions, IVs, finger sticks and medications. And, when their time on this planet comes to an end, she sits with them, combs their hair, prays with them and tells them it is okay to let go. My wife is truly the heart of health care. Through 12 hour shifts, unplanned overtime, call-offs and mounds of paperwork and endless behavior and medical charting, she never forgets who she is doing this for - her residents.
