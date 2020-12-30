Rosetta Stone Inc. is changing the way the world learns languages by providing interactive solutions that are acclaimed for the power to unlock the natural language-learning ability in everyone. Rosetta Stone’s world-renowned language-learning solutions are now available online and for mobile devices. Brand new features include interactive games, stories, and live coaching sessions with native speakers—in 24 languages!
Ring in the New Year with over $80 off 1 year of Rosetta Stone
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Dec. 19, 2020 see Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker from your living room. Go back to a simpler time and celebrate this Christmas tr…
SeaWorld® is one of the most popular marine parks in the world and a global leader in animal care and welfare, education, conservation, resear…
Enjoy Endless Fun with 2020 Theme Park Tickets!
Adventure begins now. Explore a community of iconic destinations and plan how you’ll play in winter 20/21.
Take a deep breath. Discover the power of Calm – the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Join the millions experiencing better sleep,…
Ring in the holiday season with San Diego Zoo's annual celebration, Jungle Bells.
Work out at home with unlimited access to 1000+ of the world’s best workouts to stream, cast or download – whenever, wherever - with LES MILLS…