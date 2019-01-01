Become a member
Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code.
Sorry, an error occurred.
do not remove
Frequently Ask Questions
News+ is a membership program for our subscribers, dedicated to offering perks and benefits that are only available to you as a member.
Your membership supports local journalism. From investigative journalism to the latest in food and entertainment - News+ Members will get even MORE inside access, exclusive content, and opportunities to connect with journalists.
The stories, photos, and exciting interactives are available anytime, anywhere and in the format you love. PLUS, News+ members will enjoy a faster browsing experience, more exclusive content, coupons, offers, and perks that are ONLY available to members.
To discover all of the amazing benefits of News+ Membership, click here.
If you're not yet a News+ Member, check out our options here.
To discover all of the amazing benefits of News+ Membership, click here. We'll be adding new benefits all the time.
To access your News+ digital benefits, you’ll need to log in with an email and password. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to complete a one-time registration and activate your account. For help, call (314) 340-8888.
If you're already a digital subscriber, or you’re a Post-Dispatch subscriber who’s already activated a digital subscription, you should be good to go! You're automatically enrolled.
Post-Dispatch print subscribers who have not already activated their digital subscriptions can do so HERE. Enter either your email address — or phone number plus zip code — and then review your subscriber details. You’ll be asked to create a user login to complete your activation.
Please email us at service@stltoday.com and a customer service representative will be happy to assist you. You can also call 314-340-8888 between 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-10 a.m. on holidays.
Yes, as long as you've already activated your account at stltoday.com/activate.
Members have access to unlimited digital in addition to convenient home delivery of your newspaper. You’ll enjoy the timeless experience and feel of print, in addition to the up-to-the-minute breaking and local news on your phone, tablet, and computer.
News+ Members get exclusive access to premium enhanced digital content. That includes upcoming e-zines - digital magazines in the e-edition that will include all of our premium editions including Comics, Puzzle Books, Healthy and Beautiful You, Better DIY, and more. Plus, there will be specialty interest publications like Weddings, Tax Guide, and Guide to Senior Living.
News+ offers several exciting new benefits to members that are new to subscribers under our previous subscription model. To learn more, click here.
If you would like to pause your home delivery service, make a payment or update your credit card, please visit our Subscriber Services website.
Upgrades, cancellations or changes in membership level services must be completed over the phone. Our customer service agents are happy to assist you! Just call (314) 340-8888 between 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-10 a.m. on holidays.
The local news and information published on our websites, in email newsletters, and in the printed newspaper serves a vital role in our communities. Much of the news on STLtoday.com comes exclusively from the newsroom of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That means a lot of the news posted here can't be found anywhere else.
In short, your membership supports local journalism that makes a difference.
If you’re not yet a News+ Member, check out our options here. We strive to make it easy to support local journalism in your community.
News+ offers many exciting benefits to members. To learn more, click here.
Many features are available only online, including:
- Members-only exclusive content and discounts! Click here to learn more.
- Free access to our daily e-edition, which allows you to download the daily paper, share articles with friends, or even have the newspaper read to you.
- Free access to the last 2 years of archives
- Enrich your experience by connecting with the community
- Convenient email newsletters and app alerts
- Breaking News updated throughout the day
- Multimedia photo galleries, videos and slideshows
Click here to download our free News and Cardinals apps, designed specifically to work fast on your mobile device. When prompted, accept notifications for an easy way to stay informed throughout the day. Or, visit our website on any device for a mobile view.
To experience faster, unlimited access with fewer interruptions on every device, make sure to log in with your email and password.
Your account login will allow access for up to five digital devices. For security reasons, you may occasionally be asked to log in again. Be sure that "remember me" is checked at login so you don't have to enter your information on every visit.
Yes! STLtoday.com publishes an e-edition that is an exact replica of the newspaper. It looks just like the printed newspaper and is specially formatted to work on your computer, laptop, iPad or tablet.
You asked - we listened! One of the amazing benefits of News+ Membership is a much faster reading experience, with fewer ads and interruptions. You’ll need to log in with your email and password to enjoy the faster experience.
If you’re not yet a News+ Member, check out our options here.
I don't go online and just want the paper delivered to my house. Do you have a membership package for that?
Home delivery members always enjoy the printed copy, but remember that when you are on the go, away from home for the day or on vacation, you can still keep up to date with all of the local news and events on your mobile device, including the e-newspaper. All home delivery subscription packages include digital access.
As a bonus, all News+ Members can share a log in with others in your household, just like you share the newspaper with family or friends.
Yes! As a bonus, all News+ Members can share a log in with others in your household, just like you share the newspaper with family or friends.
Please keep in mind, everyone who has access to a shared account also has the same access to account information and privileges.
Your account login will allow access for up to five digital devices. For security reasons, you may occasionally be asked to log in again. Be sure that "remember me" is checked at login so you don't have to enter your information on every visit.
To learn more about a cancellation policy that applies to you, please contact customer service at (314) 340-8888.
One of the amazing benefits of News+ Membership is a much faster reading experience, with NO surveys blocking articles, plus fewer ads and interruptions. You’ll need to log in with your email and password to enjoy the faster experience.
Make sure to log in to skip the surveys.
If you’re not yet a member, see our options here.
If you choose not to log in, occasionally you will be asked to answer a short 1-2 question survey before reading a complete version of a story.
I’m trying to read a story online and it won’t let me read anymore until I become a member. How can I read the story?
Those without membership can read a limited number of articles every 30 days. To become a member, click HERE.
I’m trying to read a story but it’s making me turn off my ad blocker to see it. How can I continue to read the story?
To continue to read a story with your ad blocker on, you will need to become a member and be logged in. Click HERE to become a member or HERE to log in. Non-members will need to turn off any ad blockers to read any story.
Ad blockers are sometimes installed at various businesses, schools or organizations. Please contact your IT department to have them make the adjustment.
Yes. You will need to sign in with a Post-Dispatch account in order to comment on a story. However, readers without a membership can read a limited number of articles on STLtoday.com every 30 days.
- To change your username you will need to email sitehelp@stltoday.com for assistance.
- Click/tap over to the user dashboard to change your email address.
- To update your password:
- Click HERE to update your credit card and other billing information.