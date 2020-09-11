The mattress in my spare bedroom is terrible. I know this. My houseguests know this. So when a possible COVID exposure sent me to the guest room to quarantine a few months ago, making the bed more tolerable became my first order of business. Within days, a Lucid 3-inch gel memory foam mattress topper ($96 for queen size, Amazon) arrived at my door and transformed that old, too-firm mattress — which incidentally cost a fortune when purchased 15 years ago — into what feels like a brand-new bed. My test results (negative!) took a whole week to arrive, which means I got to sleep comfortably for several nights. (Gabe Hartwig)
