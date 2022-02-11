'Mendelssohn and Bach'

Felix Mendelssohn’s “Reformation” symphony is the major work performed in this St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concert that also offers two versions of Bach’s prelude “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” the first transcribed by Leopold Stokowski, the second by Walter Damrosch. Also on the program are Haydn’s “Sinfonia concertante” and Wagner’s Prelude to Act 1 from “Parsifal.” Jelena Dirks (oboe), Andrew Cuneo (bassoon), Eva Kozma (violin) and Bjorn Ranheim (cello) are the featured players; SLSO music director Stéphane Denève conducts. By Daniel Durchholz