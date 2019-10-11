St. Louis hosted the first American Olympics, where several world records were set. The athletes and teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for the first time. The first marathon, however, is described as a dangerous disaster. Karen Abbott writes for SmithosianMag.com that the man who first crossed the finished line actually rode 11 miles in an automobile. When he was found out, the competitor smiled and claimed that he had never intended to accept the honor; he finished only for the sake of a “joke.”
American Thomas Hicks, whose trainers gave him strychnine, egg whites and brandy to help him power through the course, actually finished first.