ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit may expand the use of its ticket-buying app to include its Call-A-Ride paratransit vans.

More than 30 Call-A-Ride users have begun testing the purchase of fares in advance on smart phones, which then can be shown to van drivers upon boarding. If the testing goes well, Metro said, the option could become available later this year.

The general public has been able since mid-2020 to use the agency's Transit app to buy MetroLink and bus tickets.

Jeanette Mott Oxford, an official with Paraquad, said riders her agency works with "are very excited" that Metro may soon end its cash-only fare policy for Call-A-Ride.

That is among various Call-A-Ride policies criticized in recent months by Paraquad, which advocates for people with disabilities.

Oxford said Paraquad, which joined with other organizations earlier this year to file complaints with two federal agencies, continues to have other concerns about Call-A-Ride.