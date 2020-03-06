Metro Theater Company Summer Camps

Explore advanced acting and auditioning techniques as well as stage combat, playwriting and more.
3311 Washington Avenue; metroplays.org; 314-932-7414, ext. 106
Middle School Camp • Acting and improv techniques, stage combat, stage makeup and playwriting. June 1-12. Ages 11-14, $575.
Creative Arts Camp-Session 1 • Drama, visual art, creative movement and music blend to nurture the imagination. July 27-31. Ages 4-11, $255.
Midwest Children’s Burn Camp
A free camp for burn survivor children.
6220 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Suite 203; brsg.org; 866-997-2876
Midwest Children’s Burn Camp • A weeklong residential camp for young people ages 6 to 17 who have survived burn injury or smoke inhalation. July 26-Aug. 2. Ages 6-17, free.
Missouri River Academy
Missouri River Academy is a five-day, four-night summer camp focused around the Missouri River in New Haven.
P.O. Box 463, Columbia, Missouri; riverrelief.org/updates/entry/2019-missouri-river-academy; 573-443-0292
Missouri River Academy • The Missouri River adventure of a lifetime for students entering grades 8th-12th. July 5-9. Ages 13-18, $400.
Next Stop Broadway
A week-long performing arts program for young performers ages 10-18 of all skill levels. Taught by Broadway professionals.
462 North Taylor, Suite 203; foxpacf.org; 314-367-1573
Next Stop Broadway • Aug. 3-7. Ages 10-18, $650.
North County Christian Schools A.S.A.P. Summer Camp
Christian-based camp focusing on promoting personal development, ministry, extended education and physical activities.
845 Dunn Road, 845 Dunn Road, Florissant; asapstlsummer.weebly.com; 314-972-6227
Welcome Heroes! Week 1 • A great camp for kids to begin their “Hero” journey. June 1-5. Ages 8-13, $125.
Wonder Women: Week 4 • A great camp for kids to learn about female heroes of science. June 22-26. Ages 8-13, $125.
North Star Camp for Boys
Traditional overnight summer camp for boys ages 7-15 located in Hayward, Wisconsin. Campers get to pick their own daily schedule from nearly 100 activities including: athletics, aquatics, outdoor adventure, and arts and crafts.
2220 West Medill Avenue, Chicago; northstarcamp.com; 715-462-3254
1st session • Four weeks of camper-picked activities. June 22-July 17. Ages 7-15, $6,300.
Olin Fleischer Scholars Program
The Olin Fleischer Scholars Program is a one-week residential program through the Olin Business School for rising sophomore, junior and senior students who identify as first generation students and/or come from low-socioecomic or underrepresented backgrounds and want to learn more about business and prepare for college.
1 Brookings Drive, Campus Box 1133; olinwustl.campusgroups.com/bsba/olin-fleischer-scholars; 314-935-6315
Olin Fleischer Scholars Program • July 19-25. Ages 15-18, free.
OneCity Stories
Writing program for ages 14-17 focusing on creative writing and print, broadcasting and film journalism at UMSL Grand Center.
1 University Boulevard, 302 Marillac Hall; onecitystories.org; 314-471-5546
OneCity Stories • June 8-26. Ages 14-17, $450.