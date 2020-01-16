Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday • Where E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much Free • More info 314-935-6543; music.wustl.edu/events
Entering — and winning — the Met Auditions is an important rite of passage for any aspiring opera singer. It starts with 1,200 singers, who are gradually winnowed down to the handful who compete on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera. Thirty-five singers will start the journey in St. Louis this weekend, each preparing five arias; some of them may be back Feb. 1 for the regional auditions. Last year, three singers from the St. Louis area went on to the nationals, with two singing in the final round. It’s a great way to hear young talent on the way up. By Sarah Bryan Miller