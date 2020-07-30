Mia Daugherty

Age • 37

Home • St. Louis

Occupation • Family support partner for a nonprofit

Child • Kindergartner in the St. Louis Public Schools

Decision • I'm going to keep her home. She’s not going to school until COVID numbers look a lot better than how they look now. It doesn’t make sense to put my child’s life at risk, and the teachers, administrators and staff at risk. A lot of kids are asymptomatic, and I'm not willing to gamble on anyone's life.

Concerns • She was doing really well before school ended in March. I'm a single parent, and I work from home. It was much more difficult for her to focus on the last two months of work. I know her skills and progress are not where they could have been. One of my biggest concerns is that virtual learning is not the same. My plate is already so full. I'm juggling multiple things, so I'm already stretching myself so thin. I take breaks to give her meals, but I haven't had time to spend with her.

This is what I have to do to survive, and in order for us to be able to live. I can’t imagine what parents have had to go through with kids who have disabilities or other challenges. I honestly can’t even cross that bridge of how I will home-school her in August. It might send me into a panic attack. My daughter was reading and writing on a first-grade level in Pre-K, and now I’m seeing a little bit of a rollback.

It's really heartbreaking what I hear from other moms, what they are going through. There are a lot parents who are so tired. They are ready to send their kids to schools and need to reclaim their sanity.