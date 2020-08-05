MICDS senior Motwani serves community through ACE Academy

Nestled between the noisy rumble of interstate traffic and the active bustle of Barnes Jewish Hospital lies Hudlin Park, where for four weeks, its blue tennis courts are taken over by the fluorescent yellow shirts of smiling ACE Academy campers, many of whom have never held a tennis racket.
ACE Academy is the brainchild of MICDS senior Aryan Motwani, who created the nonprofit organization as a 13-year old with the vision of serving the community through tennis.
“I wanted to use something I’m passionate about - the sport of tennis – to enact social change,” Motwani said.
Motwani and his family moved from O’Fallon, Illinois, to St. Louis before he entered seventh grade. While researching his new city, both through observation and through statistics, he became disheartened by the glaring economic disparities he witnessed.
“It became evident that the racial minorities in St. Louis were clearly being underserved in the community, and so I felt that the best way I could make a difference would be to use a sport that had given me so much as a medium to bring people together regardless of race, zip code or socio-economic status.”
Motwani’s mother Hiroo had always marveled at his advanced maturity and his ability to handle adversity, but even she tried to mitigate disappointment for her young social entrepreneur.
“I asked him, ‘Are you sure you have the time? Are you sure you want to do this?’ But we soon realized that if your intent is good, there are people there to help you,” Hiroo Motwani said.
During camp sessions, Motwani is assisted by his younger sister Kashish, a sophomore at MICDS, and equipment is provided through grants from the United States Tennis Association.
“I was definitely supported a ton. I didn’t know what a 501c3 was or how to incorporate file 990 forms or what an EIN was. It was a whole new world for me, so with that came a little bit of hesitancy,” Motwani said. “I was thankful to have such a good support system.”
After securing his nonprofit model, Motwani conducted his first ACE tennis camp in 2019 for elementary school children at Fairgrounds Park where he learned as many lessons as his campers.
“That (first) camp taught me a lot. I was working with a bigger group of kids who weren’t initially coming to camp because they loved tennis and wanted to get better. It taught me that I had to be more patient with them and make the sport engaging,” Motwani said.
This summer his camps are geared toward middle and high school age students. An ACE camp lasts two weeks and consists of two-hour sessions of tennis drills, conditioning and games. At the conclusion of each day, and with the campers socially distanced, Motwani hands out a news article that pertains to a community matter or life lesson for the campers to read aloud and discuss.
East St. Louis sophomore Brendan Smith, who played tennis for the first time during the camp, was surprised by how much he enjoyed it.
“I really didn’t want to go (to camp) at first, but my mom pushed me to go and I really like it,” said Smith. “(Aryan) takes the time to help us and then we read articles about things like keeping good sportsmanship or being a good team player.”
Within walking distance to both Fairgrounds Park and Hudlin Park, Motwani knocked on doors and developed rapport with those in the neighborhood. He met parents and workers at nearby businesses, including at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.
But while his tennis academy was soaring, his tennis game was not.
“The bigger doubt was the harsh realization that I was never going to be Roger Federer,” Motwani said. “I was pouring my heart and soul into this sport, loving it so much, putting in so many hours, but there had to be more to it, especially if playing was not going to be something sustainable.”
As a freshman at MICDS, Motwani did not make the varsity tennis roster. It was a painful setback at the time, but it became a pivotal occurrence in his life.
“I was super disappointed, but looking back on it now, it solidified for me that tennis was something I wanted to keep doing,” Motwani said. “It showed me that I had the resilience to continue with the sport regardless of the obstacles that I faced.”
One of those obstacles emerged this past spring. As a junior Motwani made the MICDS varsity tennis team, but shortly thereafter, the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was really disappointed, especially for the seniors on our team, but I realized that maybe tennis isn’t the most important thing right now,” Motwani said.
Motwani looked for ways he could make a difference. He contacted nonprofit organizations that were producing protective masks and other forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) and allocated funding from ACE Academy to allow for the production of more.
“There was a tremendous lack of PPE. I felt the best way I could continue helping the community wasn’t necessarily on the court, so a new call to action really presented itself which was to help the elderly and at-risk population in North County and the health care workers there by supplying PPE,” Motwani said.
Three times per week, he personally delivered boxes of masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to Blue Circle Rehab & Nursing, Bernard West Pine Nursing Home and Royal Oak Nursing and Rehab – places where he had earlier forged a relationship while going door-to-door.
In two months, Motwani delivered 2,500 masks to area nursing homes.
“At our heart, that’s what we want to do, help in any way the community sees fit,” Motwani said.
Motwani is not sure where he will be attending college but knows that his summers will be spent in St. Louis, most likely on blue courts surrounded by burgeoning tennis players in bright yellow shirts.
“Regardless of where I go (to college), I know ACE Academy is something I will continue doing. I have full intentions of coming back every summer, teaching a sport I love and helping kids out. I love doing this.”
And if a need outside of tennis arises, Motwani hopes the nonprofit organization he envisioned as a 13-year old will again be there to help.
“It’s kind of audacious, but I truly see ACE Academy as part of the progress toward ending racial inequality in St. Louis,” Motwani said. “I want this nonprofit to become a household name and a community organization that people can look to for help wherever there’s a future need.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!