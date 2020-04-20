Michael C.
Michael is a well-known face within SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. As the pediatric nurse practitioner within cardiology, Michael is respected by colleagues, nurses, patients and families. He pours his heart into his work everyday, always placing the patient first. He takes the time with each [patient] to review diagnosis, treatment and all other needs. In addition, he dedicates countless hours in helping raise funds for the Dallas Heart Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. I am proud to have him as a coworker and as a mom, I would not hesitate to have him care for my child.

