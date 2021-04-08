Michael Chabon, Jon Hamm

Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” receives the St. Louis Literary Award and talks about his work with St. Louis native and actor Jon Hamm. Given since 1967, the award honors a writer’s body of work, which for Chabon includes “Wonder Boys,” “Moonglow,” and Hugo and Nebula Award-winning “The Yiddish Policemen’s Union.” He was showrunner for the first season of “Star Trek: Picard.” At 1 p.m. April 16, Chabon will talk about his writing process with St. Louis playwright, actor and theater director Nancy Bell. Registration is required, but free, for both events. By Jane Henderson