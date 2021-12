When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where St. Louis Funny Bone, 614 West Port Plaza Drive • How much $20 • More info stlouisfunnybone.com

Comedian, actor and celebrity news commentator Michael Yo returns to the Funny Bone to work out material for an upcoming special. His shows early this year included material about his bout with COVID-19. By Kevin C. Johnson