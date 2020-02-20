When 9 a.m. Wednesday • Where Winifred Moore Auditorium, 470 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster University • How much Free; reservations required • More info webster.edu or left-bank.com
As part of Webster University’s Diversity and Inclusion Conference, journalist Michele Norris discusses the Race Card Project, in which she asked people to write honest views on race in only six words on postcards. The project, which won a Peabody Award, was started in 2010 when Norris was also discussing her memoir, “The Grace of Silence,” and her family’s own struggles to talk about race in America. By Jane Henderson