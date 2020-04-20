Michele W.

Michele d has been a nurse for as long as I can remember! She is a nurse in the ICU at St. Mary's, a loving wife and the mother of four, the youngest of whom is a two-time cancer survivor. Michele has a passion for taking care of people, treating others with dignity and compassion, making sure that everyone is as comfortable as possible. With only 5-feet-2-inches in stature, she has earned the nickname, "The General," by those who know her well. She is the type of person who may be tired, overworked or have something else causing her grief, but you would never know it. She always seems present with an infectious smile and welcoming demeanor. I have no doubt that is her personality both in and out of the hospital. She truly is one of a kind and I know that St. Mary's and the patients she cares for are lucky to have her.
