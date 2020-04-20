Michelle S.

Live

Michelle is an amazing nurse. She is an postpartum nurse at SSM St. Marys Health Center and a clinical nursing instructor for Maryville and Forest Park undergraduate nursing programs. She has been a clinical support nurse at St. Marys for many years. She is incredibly helpful and organized and her highest priority is patient safety. She takes her role as a charge nurse very seriously and is always aware of what is going on with the patients. Michelle also helps nurses learn how to advocate for themselves and acts as a mentor for many.

She supports student learning by allowing students to work with her on her assignments. She provides a welcome environment and engages with the students. She has also taught many topics to the community including fall prevention, medication compliance, elder abuse and caregiver burnout.

Michelle is a dedicated nurse that has given so much to our patients and her students. She is truly a role model for all.

