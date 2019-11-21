When 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; on view through April 18 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/museum
The Missouri History Museum offers a variety of river-themed activities and performances to celebrate the opening of “Mighty Mississippi,” an exhibit that explores the history of St. Louis as told through the sometimes-muddy lens of the river. A companion book, “Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis,” by Andrew Wanko, will also be for sale. Read more about the book and exhibit in Sunday’s Post-Dispatch. By Valerie Schremp Hahn