Coincidentally, when I ran into Mike Bielke the other day at Auto Zone in O’Fallon, Ill., it was the second time I saw him and his ‘66 Plymouth Fury III. A year or so ago, I saw him at the Auto Zone in Belleville, Ill. My first thought was that Plymouth of his is pretty needy when it comes to parts and fixing it.

However, I told Mike at our first meeting that I was going to feature his Plymouth in an upcoming story in the Old Car Column. Apparently, I must have gotten busy covering other cars, so I am now bringing you the story of Mike’s car.

Mike has owned the Fury for just a year and a half, having found it on the internet and located it in Freeburg, Ill., just 12 miles from his home in Millstadt, Ill. Other than tweaking the Edelbrock 4-barrel carb a bit and upgrading the alternator, the car is basically as Mike took possession of it.

The original color of this Fury when new was Citron Gold, one of 19 colors on the Plymouth palette for 1966. While Mike’s Fury won’t likely take a best of show or first place trophy, it is nonetheless a respectable car that you’re not likely to see at a local show or cruise. Why? It’s simply harder find since only 335,457 were produced compared to one million, full-size Fords and 1.5 million, full-size Chevrolets for the same model year.

The Fury III was the middle trim level of five Fury models and included slightly flashier trim inside and out. Mike’s Fury was fitted with basic options including power steering ($95), power brakes ($42), automatic transmission ($211) and AM radio. An after-market, Vintage Air unit is mounted under dash. MSRP in 1966 was $2,829. Add a couple of options and the price would be approximately $3,000—equal to $28,300 in 2023.

Mike is self-employed and runs a business called Bar Stool Gypsy in Belleville. He specializes in manufacturing custom motorcycle seats, primarily for Harleys. Mike owns three and his wife Linda owns two. They attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD, in 2004.

Launched on July 7, 1928, Plymouth is now one of the orphan brands—those that have been discontinued several years ago. In the case of Plymouth, production ended on June 29, 2001. The final Plymouth was a Neon assembled on June 28, 2001, at the Belvidere, Ill. assembly plant.

Stay healthy, drive safe and thanks for reading the Old Car Column!

Tri-Power Trivia

1. Fill in the blank from this 1966 pop hit. “Take the last train to __________.”

Who was the artist?

A. The Beatles

B. The Vogues

C. The Spencer Davis Group

D. The Monkees

2. Besides the Fury, can you name the other Plymouth models in the 1966 lineup?

3. What baseball team moved to Atlanta in 1966, taking their team name with them?

Tri-Power Trivia answers: 1. Clarksville; D. The Monkees. 2. The compact Valiant (V-100/V-200); the upscale Valiant Signet and Barracuda; Belvedere and the Fury with sub models, Fury I, II and III, Sport and VIP. 3. The Milwaukee Braves moved to Atlanta becoming the Atlanta Braves.

