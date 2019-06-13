Mike Brady — aka Mr. Brady — was more than just a dream father. He also was a dream stepfather. As the story goes, he was raising three boys on his own when he met a lovely lady with three daughters (the youngest one in curls). The patriarch of the Brady Bunch knew right away that a happy wife meant a happy life. He won over his family with earnest lectures and kooky schemes to teach them life lessons. He was empathetic and a good listener, but also stern and uncompromising when he needed to be. He was even named “Father of the Year” by the local paper after Marcia submitted a winning essay. By Aisha Sultan
Breaking
Let’s hear it for the dads
Mike Brady, ‘The Brady Bunch’
Print Ads
Office
314-993-5570
Currently Open