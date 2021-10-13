Mike Shildt

Fans grew weary of hanging out in Mister Shildt’s Neighborhood while he maintained his stubbornly positive outlook amid his team’s midseason collapse. But his troops appreciated his even-keel approach and they rewarded it with an epic finish.

He made some tough decisions along the way, such as replacing Paul DeJong with Edmundo Sosa at shortstop and moving Kwang Hyun Kim to the bullpen. On the tactical side, he stepped up the team’s running game so it could play to its strength. He also restacked his batting order and reorganized his bullpen on the fly — and got great results on both fronts.