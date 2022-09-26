“Millennium Tour: Turned Up!,” Oct. 23

“Millennium Tour” dates in the past have centered around the presence of R&B boy band B2K one way or another. One year marked a B2K reunion, followed by a year in which B2k’s most popular performer, Omarion headlining with Bow Wow, the tour is back with no B2K to be found. For this year’s edition of the tour, Bow Wow is on top with a slew of additional performers who can’t possibly be performing more than three or four songs each, if that. The lineup is just that packed. Also performing are Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Travis Porter, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Pleasure P, Chingy (St. Louis' own), Sammie, Day26, Trillville, and Lil Scrappy.