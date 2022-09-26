 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Millennium Tour: Turned Up!,” Oct. 23

'The Millennium Tour' at Chaifetz Arena

Bow Wow performs as part of "The Millennium Tour" at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

“Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” 

When 7 p.m. Oct. 23 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $77-$154 • More info ticketmaster.com

“Millennium Tour” dates in the past have centered around the presence of R&B boy band B2K one way or another. One year marked a B2K reunion, followed by a year in which B2k’s most popular performer, Omarion headlining with Bow Wow, the tour is back with no B2K to be found. For this year’s edition of the tour, Bow Wow is on top with a slew of additional performers who can’t possibly be performing more than three or four songs each, if that. The lineup is just that packed. Also performing are Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Travis Porter, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Pleasure P, Chingy (St. Louis' own), Sammie, Day26, Trillville, and Lil Scrappy.

