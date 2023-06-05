May 19, 2023, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Leona (Berni) Miller. Survived by her sister, Marian (John) Wuest, her brother, Kenneth (Rose) Miller, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, June 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake, June 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. The Funeral will be live streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org.. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.
Miller, Sister John Antonio, C.PP.S.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shania Twain will perform June 4 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of her "Queen of Me Tour."
A woman is suing the rapper NBA YoungBoy for injuries she says she suffered when she was thrown from the stage during a 2019 concert in north …
Crossing the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River, it is easy to spot two stone buildings in the middle of the river. But what are they?
The Cardinals (25-35) are 10 games under .500 (again). They have the worst record in the National League.
BJC HealthCare revealed plans Wednesday afternoon to combine with the Kansas City-based St. Luke's Health System.