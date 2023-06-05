May 19, 2023, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Leona (Berni) Miller. Survived by her sister, Marian (John) Wuest, her brother, Kenneth (Rose) Miller, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, June 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake, June 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. The Funeral will be live streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org.. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.