Sure, I like beer, but the dozen or so brewery tours are not what draw me to Milwaukee. It’s Lake Michigan. I love Lake Michigan — its beauty in the winter is breathtaking. Its recreation in summer is pure fun. And Lake Michigan in Milwaukee is accessible and easy (unlike its neighbor to the south; looking at you, Chicago).

You can enjoy big-time attractions like the Milwaukee Art Museum or the Discovery World Science + Technology Center sitting right along the lake, but most of the city’s action happens along the rivers crisscrossed by an array of architecturally different bridges, kayaked by locals and looked over by the famous Bronz Fonz statue, installed in 2008 to pay tribute to the “Happy Days” icon. The Riverwalk, which meanders along there, is lined with restaurants, bars, breweries, shops and hotels.

If you want a quick taste of Milwaukee’s food scene, check out the Milwaukee Public Market, where independent restaurants, growers and artisans share space for convenient shopping and dining.

For a place to stay, pick a boutique hotel downtown such as the Kimpton Journeyman with its indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge. You can even have a beer there.