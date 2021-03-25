Mina Sauk Falls

The highest point in the state of Missouri — just over 1,772 feet — isn’t far from the highest waterfall in the state of Missouri — 132 feet. The water drops over a series of ledges into Taum Sauk Creek and can dry up during a hot summer. Located inside Taum Sauk Mountain State Park in Iron County, the 2.9-mile loop trail to get to the falls is rocky but rated moderate, with the falls rewarding you at the halfway point. If you want to keep going, the trail intersects with the Ozarks Trail, a 390-mile network of mostly linked sections. From the parking area, a short wheelchair-accessible trail leads to the top of Taum Sauk Mountain.