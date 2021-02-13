 Skip to main content
Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway
Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway

Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway

Along the Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway a visitor ponders the use of a two story outhouse at the historic Hooper-Bowler-Hillstrom house in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. The house boasts a “five-holer” and a skyway connecting the upstairs of the outhouse to the house. 

National Scenic Byway; Minnesota; 287 miles

Info • mnrivervalley.com

As it follows the Minnesota River from its source at Big Stone Lake, this route passes through several small riverside towns and canoe access points to the river from frequent state and local parks. It also connects several historic sites related to the Native American Dakota people and the Dakota War of 1862.

Minnesota has also established its own scenic byways program. Currently there are 22 state scenic byways totaling 2,948 miles, including this federal route.

