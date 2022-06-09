 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Podcast in the Minors: How have the Major Leaguers faired in the Minor Leagues? Also, Malcom Nunez and Michael McGreevy excel!

  • 0

With Tyler O'Neill back with the big league club Post-Dispatch writer Daniel Guerrero highlights how well the major leaguers have been fairing at the affiliate clubs with Dylan Carlson, Jack Flaherty, and Paul DeJong still down there. Also, how much money did O'Neill spend on the team dinner at AAA? 

Then, Carter and Daniel highlight two minor league stars that have bounced back this week after rough stretches.

All this an more exclusively on STL Pinch Hits!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News