Best Podcast in the Minors: How have the Major Leaguers faired in the Minor Leagues? Also, Malcom Nunez and Michael McGreevy excel!

With Tyler O'Neill back with the big league club Post-Dispatch writer Daniel Guerrero highlights how well the major leaguers have been fairing at the affiliate clubs with Dylan Carlson, Jack Flaherty, and Paul DeJong still down there. Also, how much money did O'Neill spend on the team dinner at AAA?
Then, Carter and Daniel highlight two minor league stars that have bounced back this week after rough stretches.
All this an more exclusively on STL Pinch Hits!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Daniel Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today