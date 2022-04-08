Counting down: Derrick Goold ranks the top 12 prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system

The Cardinals opened their minor league camp exactly one month ago at the team’s Roger Dean Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla. Present for those workouts was a trio of highly touted talents: infielders Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker and lefthanded starter Matthew Liberatore.
In the standings, the Cardinals’ minor-league affiliates had one of the most disappointing seasons in several decades with losing teams galore. Yet a handful of individual players had breakout years, including two recent draft picks playing at three different levels. Such is the dichotomy of the Cardinals’ farm system. They haven’t had a hitter like Gorman or Walker powering his way to the majors in almost a decade, and now they have two potential middle-order presences. But they also don’t have the depth to nourish a pitching staff like the ones that carried the Cardinals to four consecutive National League Championship Series from 2011-2014.
Baseball America ranked the Cardinals’ system 18th overall, writing how “the depth of the system falls off quickly.”
People are also reading…
Almost 20 years ago, the Cardinals waded into the rising tide of advanced analytics and shifted their business model to lean more on the farm system to buoy contenders. They wanted to become a model for player development, and they did so when it came to pitching. They feel that success has helped sustain 14 consecutive seasons by providing contributors like Allen Craig to Harrison Bader or providing prospects to trade for players from Matt Holliday to Nolan Arenado.
As the Cardinals’ reliance on drafting and development talent grew so too did the coverage of the farm system. Through the years, the Post-Dispatch has added to its reporting on the farm system so that includes a Minor League Insider, online updates from around the affiliates, and the annual Bird Land 7, a ranking of the top seven prospects in the system.
Well, it’s time to expand again.
As the 2022 season nears, the Post-Dispatch is launching “STL Pinch Hits,” an app and Web site dedicated to increasing the wingspan of our Cardinals coverage. Exclusive minor-league coverage will a featured element – with Daniel Guerrero, our dedicated minor-league beat writer, weekly features, and an annual ranking of the top prospects in the system. But why stop at seven?
Introducing … the Dispatch Dozen.
This ranking of the top 12 prospects in the Cardinals’ system considers all players who have not yet appeared in a major-league game. (Other rankings consider players who have been in the majors but remain eligible for the Rookie of the Year award.) To determine the order, we consider the Four Ps of prospects: Position, Proximity, Performance, and Potential. A player at a premium position, such as shortstop, who is on the verge of the majors with a high ceiling and robust stats is going to top the rankings. The player’s proximity to the majors proved a tiebreaker atop these rankings. The potential and position of another prospect yet to have the production or proximity has him ranked aggressively high. And one player’s proximity to the majors and positional versatility gets him on the list ahead of others who have hint at higher potential.
Enough prelude. Let the countdown begin:
Derrick Goold rates the prospects
St. Louis Cardinals Prospect No. 12: Brendan Donovan, INF
Bats/Throws: L/R
Height/Weight: 6-1, 195
Age: 25
Acquired: Drafted 2018 (seventh round), South Alabama
In 2021: .304/.399/.455, .854 OPS, 12 HR, 66 RBIs, 19 SB (Class A, AA, AAA)
Scouting Report: If the trade deadline offers a peek into how deep and talented opponents find another organization’s system, then roster decisions are a referendum on the internal view of prospects. The Cardinals see Donovan on the immediate horizon. Added this offseason to the 40-man roster, the lefthanded-hitting infielder was also sent to the Arizona Fall League, a “finishing school” for minor-leaguers. Donovan grades high on two facets for any prospect: proximity and production. Toss in positional versatility and he’s a candidate to leave spring training with a spot on the big-league bench. An accomplished, high-average hitter in college, Donovan joined Burleson in the race up the affiliates this past summer, batting .319/.411/.449 in 50 games at Class AA and .288/.389/.496 at Class AAA. He’s got an advanced feel for the strike zone, comfort deep in counts, and a punchy swing. Watch the positions he plays during spring training as Cardinals test his range beyond second base. That means time at third. That could mean time in the outfield. The Cardinals, annually on the lookout for a lefthanded-hitting utility option, cleared the roster so Donovan has an avenue to contribute in 2022. As far as indications of the team’s evaluation of him, that ranks high.
ETA: 2022
St. Louis Cardinals Prospect No. 11: Malcom Nunez, 3B
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height/Weight: 5-11, 205
Age: 20
Acquired: International signing July 2018 (Cuba)
In 2021: .268/.339/.404, .743 OPS, 9 HR, 39 RBIs, 15 2B (Class A, AA)
Scouting Report: A phenomenon that happens in rankings like this and organizations alike is “prospect fatigue.” Through no fault of the player, there are times where the closer he gets to the majors the more he slides in the rankings, simply because he’s been in the organization for so long, some since they were 16 years old. Edmundo Sosa encountered this and talked about drawing motivation from it. Delvin Perez, a former first-round pick, started this past spring at the same age as recently drafted college players. At 17, Nunez won the Triple Crown in the Dominican Summer League -- .415 average, 13 homers, 59 RBIs – and soared up the rankings. The next new, new talent. At 18, he was alongside high school picks in rookie ball and this past year, having slid in the rankings, he arrived at Class AA, at 20. Nunez hit .285/.351/.453 at Class A to merit the promotion, and he continued a person trend. He reaches a level, struggles, returns the next season, and surges. Nunez’s challenge will be adding loft and liners to his swing so that he gets greater damage and results from superb bat speed. How he figures into the Cardinals’ matrix with younger Jordan Walker rising, Nolan Gorman arriving, and Nolan Arenado manning third is unclear. Nunez’s bat will dictate that discussion, and here’s the thing: there’s time. He’ll return to Class AA to see if he can continue that second-stint success and he will still be young for the level.
ETA: 2024
St. Louis Cardinals Prospect No.10: Alec Burleson, OF
Bats/Throws: L/L
Height/Weight: 6-2, 212
Age: 23
Acquired: Drafted 2020 (second round), East Carolina
In 2021: .270/.329/.454, .783 OPS, 22 HR, 76 RBIs, 18 2B (Class A, AA, AAA)
Scouting Report: Burleson was a two-way star at East Carolina who garnered national accolades for his college success, which included a .341 career average. The Cardinals wondered what might happen if Burleson focused solely on hitting. By August 3 he showed them. That was the day he arrived at Class AAA Memphis – his second promotion of the summer and third level. Burleson skyrocketed through the system in his first pro season, hitting .286 at Class A, slugging .488 at Class AA, and spending 45 games as part of the Redbirds’ outfielder. At the highest level, his slash line cooled to a .234/.310/.357, but that did not diminish the impression he left. In 130 college games, Burleson hit a dozen homers. In his first 74 pro games, he had 18. Burleson unleashed his swing and unlocked added power that complemented a keen eye and contact-oriented approach. In 503 plate appearances this past summer, Burleson reached base by hit or walk 165 times. He struck out 101 times. The swiftest climber of any 2020 draft pick had Burleson getting a look in spring training and possibly following the path of fellow lefthanded-hitting outfielder Lars Nootbaar – turning that audition into a rise up the depth chart and then – soon – into the majors.
ETA: 2022
St. Louis Cardinals Prospect No. 9: Joshua Baez, OF
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height/Weight:6-4, 220
Age: 18
Acquired: Drafted 2021 (second round), Dexter Southfield HS (Brookline, Mass.)
In 2021: .158/.305/.303, .608 OPS, 2 HR, 8 RBIs, 3 2B (Rookie)
Scouting Report: After taking a round of batting practice at Busch Stadium this past year, Baez sat in the Cardinals’ dugout and began making plans for his return. “I would love to be here within two to three years,” he said. The Cardinals would welcome that expedited timetable, too, but their bet – their big bet – is that one of the youngest players available in the recent draft also has one of the highest upsides, even if it takes some patience to materialize. Baez’s size, strength, and spring-loaded swing impressed scouts during showcase season. Baseball America says he already has the best outfield arm in the organization and that he threw 98 mph off the mound. Baez learned baseball while living in the Dominican Republic, but attended high school in Boston, at times overwhelming opponents. The Cardinals wooed Baez from a commitment to baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt by going well above slot for the 54th overall pick. After agreeing to a $2.25-million bonus and taking BP at Busch, Baez showed his power promise in workouts and drills down in Jupiter, Fla. In games, he struck out 28 times in 76 at-bats for the Florida Complex club. Whether Baez rises in the rankings to be the top prospect in the organization (that’s possible) or struggles to connect potential to production will be a test of the Cardinals’ player development. Can they bring out the talent so that whenever Baez arrives he makes an impact?
ETA: 2026
‘What I’m looking for this year is consistency’: In first full year of pro ball, Baez aims for adjustments
Outfield prospect Joshua Baez will begin the 2022 minor-league season in extended spring training.
St. Louis Cardinals Prospect-Only Lineup:
Prospect-Only Lineup:
SP Matthew Liberatore, LHP
RP Andre Pallante, RHP
C Ivan Herrera
1B Juan Yepez
2B Nolan Gorman
3B Jordan Walker
SS Masyn Winn
LF Alec Burleson
CF Tre Fletcher
RF Joshua Baez
DH Luken Baker
**
Prospect to watch for 2023’s Dispatch Dozen:
Jonathan Mejia, SS
Bats/Throws: B/R
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185
Age: 16
Acquired: International signing January 2022 (Dominican Republic)
In 2021: N/A
Scouting Report: One of the top shortstops available in the current international signing period, Mejia also has one of the most advanced bats of the group. A switch-hitter with an upright, direct swing from both sides, Mejia’s bat speed gives him might ahead of his age. At around $2 million, he received the largest bonus the Cardinals have given to a player as young as him. That indicates how the Cardinals evaluated his potential at the plate and the possibility his athleticism will either stay at shortstop or ease a successful transition to second or third. They think his bat will fit at those positions, too. Mejia will start his pro career at the Cardinals’ academy in the Dominican Republic and see by his 19th birthday where his bat has taken him in the system and up the rankings.
ETA: Distant future.
-30-