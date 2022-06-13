DeJong showing strong mindset, improved results while in the minor-leagues

The sights of a Paul DeJong at-bat during home games following his demotion to the minors look noticeably different from what they looked like during April.

Busch Stadium has swapped with AutoZone Park, his Cardinals jersey is now a Class AAA Memphis Redbirds jersey, and even his helmet switched from the typical single-flapped helmet often worn in the majors to a double-flapped one used in the minors.

The sounds have remained the same.

Tom Petty’s 1989 release “Runnin’ down a dream” plays from AutoZone Park’s speakers just like it had at Busch Stadium when DeJong walks up to the plate.

“People can fall into that superstition trap a lot, but I think confidence in yourself or just presence of mind I think can trump all that,” DeJong said of his walk-up song choice during an interview in Memphis, Tenn.

Now, the tune made famous the iconic singer carries a bit of symbolism for the former All-star.

“I think just the message of it too, ‘Runnin' down a dream,’ is a great kind of, I guess, vibe to what I'm going after here," DeJong said.

DeJong, the Cardinals’ opening day shortstop during the past five seasons, batted .209 had a .417 OPS in 24 games to begin the season. The ineffectiveness resulted in a conversation with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak through which the two told DeJong he was getting sent down to the minor-leagues to work on his struggling offense.

“Obviously I wasn't satisfied with how I was playing, but I felt like I was close to breaking out of it, so it was a little bit of a shock,” DeJong said. “I understand this game is a business and there's a lot of things that can happen.

“I was a little hurt at first, but it's one of those things that's part of my journey. I wouldn't change it because I'm here now and I'm just enjoying the process of trying to get back and trying to just make myself better.”

After he was optioned to the minor-leagues on May 10, one of the mechanical changes DeJong made was with fixing his posture at the plate. He felt like he was lunging at the ball before, and the change has helped him hit fly balls more consistently up the middle and avoided rolling over into groundball outs.

That adjustment has led to some recent power after he batted .177, homered once and doubled three times in his first 15 games for Memphis.

Since May 31, he is 16-for-48 (.333) with eight home runs, and 19 RBIs in that span to go along with an .896 slugging percentage. His seven home runs in June tie him for the lead among all Triple-A hitters over the last month.

During the Redbirds’ most recent home series against the Durham Bulls, DeJong belted four homers and drove in 10 runs across six games. DeJong’s success against the Rays Class AAA affiliates also included a two-homer, five-RBI performance on Saturday.

“The reports on (DeJong) have been great, not only because of the offense, but he's actually going about it really, really well, and he's in a good spot mentally. We're seeing the results of that,” Marmol said prior to Monday’s Cardinals game.

DeJong isn't "too worried about” the numbers. He's taking things at-bat by at-bat and wants to build off overlooked positives that may not show up in a box score.

“I just want to try to feel good about what I'm doing and kind of just keep finding barrels. I know they'll eventually find holes and I'll get hits,” he said.

Perhaps more importantly, his main focus is on the phycological side of the game.

“That's what it has to be for me,” DeJong said. “Obviously in practice I'm able to break down what I'm doing a little bit more, but once the game starts in between the lines, I really just try to focus on the game. It's crazy to say that. It sounds easy, but when things are going wrong, you try to break yourself down and figure out what is going wrong and that can sometimes leak into the game and that doesn't serve you.”

Following DeJong's option to Memphis, Cardinals brass including Mozeliak have made it clear that a return to the majors for the former All-star doesn’t have a timetable on it.

Those circumstances have made DeJong feel more assured with his unforeseen return to the minors and less pressured to produce immediate results.

The situation has allowed him to share some of his knowledge with minor-leaguers within the Cardinals system, while also learn from them in the process.

More than anything, it gives him more time to focus on what he needs to earn a receive a call-up.

“It's been humbling, but I've also taken this opportunity to work on myself and figure out what it is that I needed to do to be consistent, and I feel like I'm making some progress on that front,” DeJong said. “I'm feeling good about where I'm trending and where I'm at right now.

“Obviously my goal is to get back to the major-leagues, and that's where I belong. I'm taking every opportunity I can each day to work towards that and understanding that a lot of it may be out of my control.”

