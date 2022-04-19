‘It’s a fun feeling’: Gorman extends home run streak to five consecutive games with solo shot versus Omaha

That last seven games for Cardinals infield prospect Nolan Gorman have been a flip of the switch compared to his start of the season.

Gorman was hitless with five strikeouts in his first three ballgames with Class AAA Memphis to begin 2022, and he came into the regular season after a 2-for-16 showing in six Grapefruit League games during spring training.

Then came the 21-year-old's fourth game of the regular season where he belted a pair of home runs and since has seemingly picked up from where he was a year ago when set a personal-best of 25 home runs in time split with Memphis and Class AA Springfield.

Over his last seven games, Gorman has homered seven times. The stretch includes his two-homer game on April 10 and a five-game home run streak that he extended Tuesday night with a go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning of the Redbirds’ 2-1 win over Omaha.

“It's always fun, but at the same time, it's just trusting the process and my routine before the game," Gorman said in a phone call prior to Tuesday's game. "Going into the game, it's all about decision making and getting your pitch to hit to be able to use what you had in your pregame routine onto the field and translate it. It's a fun feeling. Obviously, this past week was really good.”

Gorman, the Cardinals’ top according to a ranking by Post-Dispatch lead Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold, finished Tuesday's win with a .341 average and a 1.254 OPS in his first 41 at-bats.

He also wrapped up the night leading all qualified International League hitters in homers with seven, while he ranks second in OPS, slugging (.854) and ISO (.512), which calculates the raw power of a hitter using a formula that only factors extra-base hits.

The powerful stretch after a slow start may not be a surprise considering Gorman has been no stranger to slow starts.

He had seven hits in his first 47 at-bats with Springfield to start 2021 before he finished his 43-game stint in Class AA with a .508 slugging percentage and 11 homer runs.

In his start with the Redbirds, he went 8-for-50 in his first 13 games, then clubbed 14 homers, hit 14 doubles, and drove in 48 runs.

What the 21-year-old has leaned on to regain his form in the early parts of 2022 is belief in his mechanics.

"Your swing is going to be the same. It's not going anywhere," he said. "So being able to trust in that and only think about making a good decision on a good pitch to hit – swing it from there.”

After spending time in big league camp this spring, Gorman said conversations with some of the Cardinals’ current players and coaches have helped him this season.

In conversations with bench coach Skip Schumaker and assistant hitting coach Turner Ward, Gorman was able to learn about their experiences across baseball that has included stops with different organizations.

From talks and first-hand experience working with current Cardinals stars like third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Gorman got to see what has made them each successful throughout their careers.

One of those lessons that Gorman carries with him comes from the six-time All-star Goldschmidt and his philosophy on preparation.

"It’s something that Goldy’s preached, and it’s just trusting the work you put in before a game, before the season even starts and just going out there and trusting it,” Gorman said. “Because, ultimately, it's a hard game and catching up to 95, 96-mph fastballs is a tough thing to do. If you're thinking too much, it's going to be even harder.

“So, there's really no reason to put all that pressure in thinking about too much going on with your swing," Gorman continued. "It's just trusting everything you did in the offseason is going to benefit you in the year to come, and having that ability to be able to do that is huge. And that's something he preaches a lot.”

