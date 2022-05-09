• Pointfest Eve with GWAR, Nekrogoblikon, the Native Howl, 8 p.m. May 20, the Pageant, $29-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town “Bandwagon Tour” with the Cadillac Three, 7 p.m. May 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $41-$130, livenation.com
• Kevin Buckley, 7:30 p.m. May 20, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard; outdoors), $20-$40 per table, metrotix.com
• The Afghan Whigs, 8 p.m. May 20, Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard), $35, ticketmaster.com
• Donnell Rawlings, 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 20-21, Helium Comedy Club (St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights), $25-$33, heliumcomedy.com
• Orrin Evans Trio, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 20-21, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $36-$41, jazzstl.org
• The Country Fair with Chris Young, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 4 p.m. May 21, Chesterfield Amphitheater fairgrounds, $20-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Madeleine Peyroux, 8 p.m. May 21, the Sheldon, $34-$45, metrotix.com
• Pointfest with Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammonth WVH, Jelly Roll, Palaye Royale, White Reaper, Brookroyal, Shaman’s Harvest, noon May 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$129, livenation.com
• Simple Plan & Sum 41 “Blame Canada Tour” with Set It Off, 7 p.m. May 21, the Pageant, $43.75-$48.75, ticketmaster.com
• Sickick, 10 p.m. May 21, Ryse Nightclub (Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Casino Boulevard, St. Charles), $20, ticketmaster.com