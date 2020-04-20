NOMINATION 1: Nursing and patients are her [Miranda's] life. She is great with patients and would not trade her career for anything
NOMINATION 2: She [Miranda] is the most loving and caring person I know. She doesn't look at her job as a job, it's her life and what she absolutely loves to do!
NOMINATION 3: I had her as my nurse once and I will never forget her. She left an impact on not only my own, but my families' lives. She was very sweet and caring and you can tell she puts her heart into her work. I nominate her because she is the best nurse I have ever had in my 51 years of life.
