When Prelims 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; revue show 8 p.m. Oct. 4 • Where Hamburger Mary’s, 400 Washington Avenue • How much $15 for prelims; $20 for revue show • More info mgatickets.com
When Finals at 7 p.m. Oct. 5; doors open for cocktail reception at 5 p.m. • Where Gateway Classic Events, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, Ill. • How much $45-$65; VIP available • More info mgatickets.com
Last year, the Miss Gay America organization made St. Louis its home base for national pageants and regional contests. This year, in the four-day drag marathon to crown its next queen, the competition spreads the love around: Prelims will be at Hamburger Mary’s downtown, and the big show — final night — happens at Gateway Classic Events in O’Fallon, Ill. Watch as nearly 40 of the nation’s finest female impersonators vie for the title of Miss Gay America 2020 in a glitzy contest that includes talent, evening gown and Q&A categories. On Oct. 4, former titleholders — along with MGA 2019 Andora Te’tee — take the stage to put on a big revue show. By Gabe Hartwig