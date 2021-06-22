Miss Marsha's Revolutionary Punch

Yield: 1 cocktail

For the beer syrup

1 (16-ounce) can Perennial Pontoon Breeze beer

2 cups granulated sugar

For the cocktail

2 ounces of Uncle Val’s botanical gin

1 ounce of the beer syrup

½ ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 to 5 ounces Pontoon Breeze beer

1. To make the beer syrup for this cocktail: Pour the beer into a small saucepan and gently heat over medium heat until foamy. Do not bring the beer to a boil. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

2. Let the mixture reduce for 8 minutes over medium heat, taking care not to burn the syrup.

3. Pour into a nonreactive container to cool. Pour into a clean bottle with a cap, or a Tupperware container with a tight fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

4. To make the cocktail: Pour gin, beer syrup and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake, then strain and pour into an 8-ounce cocktail glass.