Miss Marsha's Revolutionary Punch

Yield: 1 cocktail
For the beer syrup
1 (16-ounce) can Perennial Pontoon Breeze beer
2 cups granulated sugar
For the cocktail
2 ounces of Uncle Val’s botanical gin
1 ounce of the beer syrup
½ ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice
4 to 5 ounces Pontoon Breeze beer
1. To make the beer syrup for this cocktail: Pour the beer into a small saucepan and gently heat over medium heat until foamy. Do not bring the beer to a boil. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.
2. Let the mixture reduce for 8 minutes over medium heat, taking care not to burn the syrup.
3. Pour into a nonreactive container to cool. Pour into a clean bottle with a cap, or a Tupperware container with a tight fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
4. To make the cocktail: Pour gin, beer syrup and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake, then strain and pour into an 8-ounce cocktail glass.
5. Fill to the top with cold Pontoon Breeze beer.