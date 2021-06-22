 Skip to main content
Miss Marsha's Revolutionary Punch
Miss Marsha's Revolutionary Punch

SR Miss Marsha's Revolutionary Punch! from Small Change for publication June 16, 2021

Miss Marsha’s Revolutionary Punch! The punch is one of 7 Pride Month cocktails, available until the end of June, at Small Change. Twenty-five percent of the June sales of these drinks will benefit the Metro Trans Umbrella Group, whose vision is to unite the Trans Community and promote education and visibility in the St. Louis area. Photo by Pat Eby

Yield: 1 cocktail

For the beer syrup

1 (16-ounce) can Perennial Pontoon Breeze beer

2 cups granulated sugar

For the cocktail

2 ounces of Uncle Val’s botanical gin

1 ounce of the beer syrup

½ ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 to 5 ounces Pontoon Breeze beer

1. To make the beer syrup for this cocktail: Pour the beer into a small saucepan and gently heat over medium heat until foamy. Do not bring the beer to a boil. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

2. Let the mixture reduce for 8 minutes over medium heat, taking care not to burn the syrup.

3. Pour into a nonreactive container to cool. Pour into a clean bottle with a cap, or a Tupperware container with a tight fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

4. To make the cocktail: Pour gin, beer syrup and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake, then strain and pour into an 8-ounce cocktail glass.

5. Fill to the top with cold Pontoon Breeze beer.

6. Garnish with an edible flower.

Per serving: 318 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 36g carbohydrate; 29g sugar; no fiber; 8mg sodium; 8mg calcium

