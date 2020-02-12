‘Mississippi River Views’

When Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday; on view through April 11 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info thesheldon.org
Four artists portray the ever-changing and powerful Mississippi River and its effect on culture, history and environment. Organized to coincide with the “Mighty Mississippi” exhibit now at the Missouri History Museum, the Sheldon show features photographs by Jennifer Colten, John Guider and the late John Hilgert, as well as an installation by Megan Singleton. Also opening is “Sun Smith-Forêt: Riverwork Project,” a collaborative project in which, the Sheldon says, more than 100 artists “contributed a small segment of fabric to the 300-foot-long panorama, drawing on popular, scientific, romantic and historic ideas and depictions of water and rivers.” The project was conceived by artist Smith-Forêt. The Sheldon will also have a retrospective of work by architect Philip Dunham, who died in 2018, and an exhibit of rare African instruments. All exhibits run through April 11. By Jane Henderson